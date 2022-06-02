Kartik Aaryan congratulations Ishq Vishk Rebound team, hypes Pashmina Roshan: Kill it my friend

Ishq Vishk which marked Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s big Bollywood debut back in 2003 was a huge success and fans loved it. It made them both overnight stars. The audience loved the cute love story that struck a chord with millions of hearts. Now, are you ready for round 2? After almost two decades, this coming-of-age romantic comedy is set to get a sequel and will feature Gen Z actors in the lead. Ishq Vishk Rebound will be the grand Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who will be sharing the screen with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Just a while ago, Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement for this new project and congratulated the team.

Kartik Aaryan shared the poster of the upcoming movie and penned down a super sweet message. He wrote, “Congratulations and all the best @pashminaroshan kill it my friend. @rameshtaurani sir @rohitsaraf @jibraan.khan @nailaagrewal @jayataurani @nipundharmadhikari and the entire team. This looks fun.” The project indeed looks promising and we cannot wait for it!

To note, Ishq Vishk Rebound will come with an upgraded version of love in a generation that finds relationships on apps. Clearly, Ishq Vishk is revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, and comes with a modern story with a relatable take on relationships in the Gen Z generation. Sharing the big news about her debut, Pashmina posted the first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound on her Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her excitement and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on.”

Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s work front, he has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan directorial, ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

