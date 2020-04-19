Kartik Aaryan continues goofing around with his sister as he shares another video from home; Check It Out

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Kartik Aaryan also has been sharing photos and video while being locked up inside his home. And the latest one is likely to crack you up.

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Kartik Aaryan also has been sharing photos and video while being locked up inside his home. However, the actor took it one step further earlier this month when he introduced a brand new YouTube series. For the unversed, Kartik has been chatting with coronavirus survivors on a lighter note and spreading awareness about the deadly virus. He has so far released three episodes as part of the series titled 'Koki Poochega'.

On Sunday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with his sister and captioned it, "No Compromise on Quality." In the video, Kartik can be seen taking a bit of his chapati and clearly hates it. He then goes over to his geeky sister, holds her by one hair braid, turns her around and pretends to fling her. Kartik's fans flooded the comments section and looks like the actor managed to crack everyone.

Check out the video below:

Just yesterday, Kartik and his sister Kritika imitated a scene from and starrer Koi...Mil Gaya. The brother-sister can be seen enacting the dialogue when Rohit finds his father's computer from the storeroom and plays the tone 'Om Om Om Om'. The Lukka Chuppi actor has hilariously enacted the scene with the support of his sister who mouthed Nisha Malhotra's dialogue. Check it out:

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×