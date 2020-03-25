Kartik Aaryan creates a meme on 21 day lockdown; Photoshop’s himself into Akshay Kumar’s face from Hera Pheri

Kartik Aaryan creates a meme on himself to make people understand the importance of staying home amid Coronavirus scare.

Ever since Narendra Modi’s first address to the nation, Kartik Aaryan has made it a point to pass on the message to all of his fans to stay indoors. Prior to the Junta curfew, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor recorded a monologue, which earned him praise from the Prime Minister, too as in the monologue, Kartik slammed netizens for wanting to Netflix and chill all their life and when PM is urging them to stay home, they are desperate to step out. And yesterday, when PM Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation, announced that the entire country is going to be on a lockdown for 21 days, Kartik Aaryan, in order to make things humourous, made a meme on himself.

After PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown yesterday, Kartik Aaryan came up with a hilarious meme on it as he photoshopped his face in a scene from starrer Phir Hera Pheri and stated that people want to hear if money will be double in 21 days. Alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “21 din mein Paisa Double..” In the meme, we can see Kartik telling Rajpal Yadav that “Modi ji ye log aise nahi manengey…Ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double…” Well, this is a way of Kartik telling the nation that the people of the country need a monetary incentive to stay indoors because as uneducated fools, everyone stepped out post Modi’s address to buy food and other essentials when Modi had made it clear that food and other essentials will be available at all times.

Before the Junta Curfew, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the cast and crew of the film returned back to Mumbai. Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's meme on himself:

