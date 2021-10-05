Kartik Aaryan credits Akshay Kumar for his ‘Usain Bolt speed’; Reveals Kriti Sanon is making him wait

Social media sites WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram faced a global outage on Monday night for several hours. Netizens couldn’t access these applications on their smartphones and laptops as well. Amidst this, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan found a quirky way to interact with fans on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The Luka Chuppi actor hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session online to have a one-on-one chat with his fans.

One of the inquisitive fans, who’s impressed with Kartik’s speed of completing films one after another, asked the actor the secret behind his ‘Usian Bolt Speed’. They wrote, “You are at Usain Bolt speed, to complete your movies. What's the secret of your energy ? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik”. The Dhamaka star immediately took to the micro-blogging site by crediting superstar ‘ ’ for being his inspiration. Another fan, who wants to see him alongside Kriti Sanon on the big screen, asked ‘When will he work with her’. To this, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star shared that he is ‘waiting for her dates’.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Kartik Aaryan recently made the headlines for wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming movie, Freddy. Speaking of the film, the romantic thriller is touted to be filled with sharp and unpredictable twists. It is also reported that the plot will loosely showcase the fine line between love and obsession. Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s professional front, apart from Freddy, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

