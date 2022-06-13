Kartik Aaryan is the cutest as he spends some quality time with his doggo Katori; See PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, Kartik shares some cute snaps as he spent some quality time with his pet dog Katori. In the photos, the actor can be seen playing with Katori. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Sundaying with my pillow". As soon he posted the photo, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments as well.



Meanwhile, speaking about Kartik's professional career, he is currently basking in the success of his recently-released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film has recently crossed the 150 crore mark in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Next, he has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet-to-be titled love saga.

