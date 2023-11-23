Kartik Aaryan cuts birthday cake with paparazzi post star-studded celebration; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan turned 33 on November 22 and hosted a big birthday bash. A host of renowned names from the silver screen fraternity

like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and others, attended the party. Following the celebrations, the actor was seen ringing in his birthday by cutting the cake with the paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan cuts cake with the paparazzi

For his 33rd birthday, Kartik Aaryan hosted a glamorous party in Mumbai, and it was attended by many big names from Bollywood. Right after the celebration, the actor happily cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi and also fed them pieces of cake. Kartik sported an all-black look with a black shirt paired with black pants and shoes.

Take a look at these celebrations right here

Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake with doggo Katori Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan switched from studying engineering to following his passion for acting, a decision that probably makes his fans happy. His first movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan in 2011, was a big hit, proving that he's here to stay in the film industry. In the last decade, he faced both triumphs and challenges but always felt the love and support of his millions of fans. On his birthday, the actor expressed his gratitude.

As the clock struck midnight on November 22, the actor celebrated getting a year older. Just before that, he posted a picture of himself blowing out a candle while making a wish. In the photo, as he's focused on his wish, his pet dog, Katori Aaryan, lovingly looks at the cake on the actor's lap. The actor enjoyed his birthday with lots of balloons, cake, and the company of his loved ones. Sharing the joyful picture, he wrote, "Thankful for all the love," and added a red heart and a cake emoji.

Take a look

Currently, he's gearing up for the release of his new biographical drama movie, Chandu Champion. In this film, he'll be acting alongside Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. Kabir Khan is heming the movie, and it's scheduled to be in theaters on June 14, 2024.

