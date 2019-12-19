Kartik Aaryan debuts on Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019; Read details

Now, the news of the Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan holding the 67th spot in the Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019 has given a huge boost to the actor's film career.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan has made it to the Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan has gained tremendous fame and recognition as an actor with his back to back hits. The fans and film audience have loved him in every character that he has essayed so far on the silver screen. The actor is a favourite among the young cinema goers. The dynamic actor Kartik Aaryan shot to fame with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

The Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan following on his Instagram account and the actor never fails to amuse his fans and followers with candid pictures and videos. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a bunch of interesting films in the coming days. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will feature in films like Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The Imtiaz Ali film, Aaj Kal, will see Kartik Aaryan share screen space with the stunning Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan. The fans are very excited about this film as it gives the original film Love Aaj Kal's story's line a nice twist.

The film Love Aaj Kal, saw Sara Ali Khan's father essay the lead role. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watch the sizzling chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Now, the news of the Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan holding the 67th spot in the Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019 has given a huge boost to the actor's standing in the film industry. Many fans have congratulated the actor on social media for his achievement.

