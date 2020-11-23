Kartik Aaryan on Deepika Padukone’s wish to work with him: Keep your dates ready, I'll bring the fun and film

Kartik Aaryan has responded to Deepika Padukone’s wish to do a fun film together in the sweetest way possible. Check out his reaction.

made Kartik Aaryan’s 30th birthday more special and memorable by expressing her desire to do a film with him. For the unversed, on the actor’s special day, the Piku star shared a photo of Kartik and alongside it, she expressed her wish to do a fun film with him. She had written in her post, “Happy birthday May we sign a fun film together this year.”

And now, the Luka Chuppi star has responded it to in a fun way. Taking to his Instagram stories, the dashing actor reshared the same picture and wrote, “Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main laa raha hoon.” Interestingly, this is not the first time when Kartik expressed his desire to work with the talented actress. In the past, he had shared a collage image of himself with Deepika and wrote, “Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?”

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

Talking about Kartik’s work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has recently announced his next film Dhamaka on his social media. He shared his first look from the film on his photo-sharing app and wrote, “Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye.” In the poster, the actor can be seen standing by a windowpane with his reflection revealing his look in the movie. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the movie is all set to go on floors from this December. Besides it, he has several interesting films in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

