Kartik Aaryan on Deepika Padukone visiting JNU: I respect what she did & hope strict actions are taken

Kartik Aaryan has reacted to Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU campus a day back. In a recent chat, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has praised the Chhapaak star and has demanded strict action against the violence.

Amidst the current environment in the country and the recent JNU attack, visited the JNU campus on Tuesday and stood with the students in solidarity. Her action was seen in a different light by various people and now, Kartik Aaryan has come out and praised Deepika’s visit to JNU campus. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star didn’t just praise the Chhapaak star but also condemned the violence that took place on the JNU Campus on January 5, 2020.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik spoke and praised Deepika’s action of visiting and standing with the students of JNU in solidarity. Kartik said, “Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken.” The Luka Chuppi actor also revealed that he saw the video on social media of attackers entering the JNU campus and vandalising property.

Kartik mentioned that the Police must take strict action against the people involved and that people need to talk about the things that are happening in JNU. Kartik said, “I saw the video and the way they entered the campus or the video in which... (refers to the video of Aishe Ghosh bleeding) again, it makes you...I just think this is a really bad atmosphere right now and it is necessary to take action.” Kartik even mentioned that no one must be afraid of speaking up against this and said that more citizens are getting angry on the matter.

Ahead of Deepika’s Chhapaak release, her joining the students at JNU on Tuesday has left the netizens and people divided. Various hashtags like ‘I Support Deepika’ to ‘boycott chhapaak’ have been trending on social media which indicates that people’s opinion is split in the matter. Many other stars like Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Anurag Kashyap and others praised Deepika joining the protest at JNU. Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the JNU campus is volatile and students have been demanding action against the perpetrators.

