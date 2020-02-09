Kartik Aaryan defends choosing similar films & characters: I do films about women with defects

During a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about his repetitive choice in films. Read on to know what the actor had to say.

Kartik Aaryan is going all out for the promotions of his latest film Love Aaj Kal with co-star Sara Ali Khan. From press conferences to meeting thousands of fans, the duo are making sure the film generates a huge buzz before it hits the screens on Valentine's Day. However, looks like Kartik Aaryan is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. During a recent interview with Radio City, the 'Luka Chuppi' partner was quizzed about his repetitive choice in films. Kartik, who has often been criticised for picking up similar roles, compared his brand of cinema to Ayushmann Khurrana's.

He said that they both make films on different subjects. Defending his choices, Kartik said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects." He spoke about his films Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which have shown women not in the best light.

His co-star Sara Ali Khan, who was also present at the same interview, then went on to ask Kartik what was wrong with her character Zoe in Love Aaj Kal and he just quoted the song from the film 'Haan Main Galat'. This is not the first time the actor has come under fire for his sexist comment. In his last release, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, his character Abhinav Tyagi's marital rape dialogue had received severe backlash.

Credits :Radio City

