Kartik Aaryan does not want the title of ‘King’ like Shah Rukh Khan, says ‘Maybe I’ll take prince’

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This film which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles has gone on to become a massive box office success. Fans are going gaga over Kartik’s character and showering love on him. The actor has paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans and made a mark for himself in the industry. Well, in a recent interview the actor opened up about being referred to as King after his massive hit films back to back and revealed that he does not take it too seriously.

Kartik Aaryan is often referred to as the king of the masses after his hits Pyaar Ka Punchnama, its sequel and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik revealed that he feels he still has a long way to go in his career before he can justify any such title. When Siddharth said that before him only Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed such titles, Kartik revealed that whenever he gets these titles he feels good. But, he does not want to accept the term king as he feels that it is too early to say that. Jokingly, the actor added, “Maybe I’ll take prince. I think I’m just happy with all the love.” He mentioned the massive crowds waiting for him at the mall just to see him, and stated that that feeling was inexplicable. “This feeling is more than any title,” he said.

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

