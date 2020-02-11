Kartik Aaryan on doing sequels and remakes like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2: There's no fear of criticism

Kartik Aaryan gets talking about doing remakes and the added responsibility that comes along while being chosen for a sequel like Dostana or Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik Aaryan is definitely in a great space right now in terms of the work he is doing and while the actor is currently gearing up for Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan, he has two sequels ahead, that of Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor was last seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, and his choice of films have lead to him being typecast of sorts, however, the actor got talking about his film choices and how he feels blessed to have such films.

The actor, in a recent interview, said how he has always done films that are relatable including the likes of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. He added how the films ahead fall into the same category and he does want to explore more, but also added that he does not fear criticism and said how there's only an expectation level that he wants to meet maybe, with his next film, he would like to get the commercial entertainer bit to his filmography while he wishes to push the envelope with Dostana 2.

The actor also spoke about the sequels he has ahead of him and said how he feels blessed for such opportunities at an early stage in his career. He adds how he is doing work he feels is really good and with a franchise, it is only a bigger responsibility because when a producer or a director wants you as an actor, it is an added responsibility and that he is loving the fact that it is happening to him since both Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana 2 have been big commercial films.

