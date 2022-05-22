Kartik Aaryan doing Tandav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has fans shook, actor trained for weeks for a scene

Kartik Aaryan has done the wonders that many other top names of Bollywood could not with their films as he managed to garner an opening day collection of 14.11 Crores beating all Hindi films since Sooryavanshi. And the much loved climax of the film, should only make the collections stronger ahead.

The second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praises from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed in a particular scene where he will be seen doing Tandav. Now everybody is already familiar with the young hearthhrob's impeccable dancing skills but they will get a whole new taste of that as the star has done some amazing work at Tandav.

As per a source, "Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week's training under Guru Chinni Prakash."

The entire media universe has hailed Kartik Aaryan a 'superstar' for delivering the Biggest Opener of the Year with this film's day 1 collections taking over films like Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Yash Raj Films' production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

