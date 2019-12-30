Kartik Aaryan on Dostana 2: It’s a young and vibrant film and I enjoy being on that set with everyone

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan is the star of the moment because post his debut film- Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan has been winning hearts with his choice of roles and variety of films. Post Pyaar ka Punchnama, Kartik was seen in films such as Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh among others and as we speak, Kartik is shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutane Lakshay. Now, while the Punjab schedule of the film has wrapped up, the cast and crew of the film will soon begin the third schedule of the film in Mumbai and thanks to social media, fans have been treated to a series of photos and BTS videos from the sets of the film.

Now in a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan opened up about the sequel to ’s Dostana as he tagged the film as young and vibrant. “It’s a young and vibrant film which will push the envelope. I really enjoy being on that set with everyone. It’s exciting to be working on this film.” Well, even all of Kartik fans are super pumped to see Kartik in a never seen avatar before and also share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. Yesterday, amidst break up rumours with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik and Sara were papped together in the city as they posed for the paps outside a dubbing studio.

Post Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan will reportedly jet off to London to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Also, it is being reported that Kartik Aaryan will feature in a film that is being directed by the son of Sooraj Barjatiya.

