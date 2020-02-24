Kartik Aaryan drives away Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 night shoot woes with his cute ‘The Simpsons’ sleepwear; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself before going off to sleep after a late-night shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, it was his adorable The Simpsons night suit that caught our attention. Check it out.

Just a few days ago, Kartik Aaryan and the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had jetted off to Jaipur to kick off another scheduled shooting of the film. While the film is a sequel to and Vidya Balan starrer, it will star Kartik with Kiara and will also be seen in the film. After the first shooting schedule, Kartik kicked off the Jaipur schedule and had donned the ‘babaji’ avatar for the same. Now, Kartik shared yet another avatar from Jaipur but this time, he tried to drive away his late night shoot woes.

In the photo, Kartik is seen sporting a navy blue coloured night suit with a matching eye cover. The Luka Chuppi star is seen standing against a wall and posing before going off to sleep in the morning after a late night shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, in the photo, his adorable ‘The Simpsons’ night suit caught our attention. All over Kartik’s night suit, we could see The Simpsons character, Bart and we couldn’t help but wonder about the star’s liking for the American TV show.

Kartik captioned the photo as, “Good Night subah hoti hai Jab Night Shoots hoti hai #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Meanwhile, the star will be shooting in Jaipur for the next 10 days after which the shoot will move to Lucknow. Post that, Kartik will also return to shoot for the last leg of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

