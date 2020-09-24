Kartik Aaryan drops a cute PHOTO & asks 'What can be more contagious than a smile?' Fans have witty answers

Kartik Aaryan is among the popular stars in Bollywood. Recently, Kartik shared a handsome photo of himself on social media and left the internet in awe of him. However, fans had some witty replies to his caption and they will leave you in splits.

Kartik Aaryan began his Thursday with a positive post on social media and left the internet in awe. The actor dropped a photo of himself on his Instagram handle and asked if there was anything more contagious than his smile. Well, soon, fans started replying to the actor in his comments and the answers were too witty. The actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and has not yet resumed work on any of his projects.

Amid this, Kartik shared a cute photo on Instagram in which he could be seen flashing his sweet smile in a white tee. With a sunkissed photo, the actor looked elated and happy in the frame as he flaunted his best smile for his fans. Kartik captioned the photo and asked fans, "What can be more contagious than a smile?" Replying to him, some claimed that his smile was contagious while others came up with more witty answers related to the current times of Coronavirs.

A few fans replied to the actor and wrote, "Coronavirus." Well, surely the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor knows how to engage his fans while staying at home amid the pandemic. The actor's colleagues and close friends also responded to the post and told him that 'Coronavirus' was more contagious.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post and fan replies:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several projects lined up including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an actioner with Om Raut. The actor was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a COVID 19 induced lockdown was announced in the country. Owing to the same, he has been spending time at home. Post the unlock too, the actor is staying at home with his family and often posts photos on social media about his shenanigans.

