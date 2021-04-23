Kartik Aaryan drops FIRST pic with an important COVID 19 message after Dostana 2 fiasco; Fans say 'finally'

A few days back, it was confirmed by Dharma Productions that Dostana 2 is being recast amid reports of Kartik Aaryan being sacked from the Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer came in. Now, days after the Dostana 2 row, Kartik has shared an important message on his Instagram handle amid COVID 19 surge.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has finally returned to Instagram and is active again after the Dostana 2 recasting fiasco. All through the last week, Kartik was in the headlines owing to the reports that he had left Dostana 2 cast owing to 'professional differences' and even Dharma Productions handle tweeted and informed fans that the Janhvi Kapoor starrer will be recast. Amid this, Kartik did not post anything while his fans supported him on Twitter.

On Friday, Kartik shared his first photo post the recasting row and it had an important COVID 19 message for fans amid the rising cases. Taking to his handle, Kartik shared monochrome photos from a photoshoot that had a close up on his face with a mask on. His long hair were left open and he is seen sporting a jacket and a tee in the photo. Without captioning the photo, he just added a masked emoticon and spread the important message about masking up amid the rising cases of COVID 19.

Seeing the actor return to social media, fans welcomed him. Many commented on the post and wrote, "Finally u posted." Some even assured him of their support. Not just this, yesterday, Kartik also returned to Twitter and asked for references for a friend for ambulances in Prayagraj.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the film Dostana 2's shoot had begun with Janhvi and Kartik along with newcomer Lakshya. However, amid the recasting fiasco, fans are waiting to know who will be taking Kartik's place in the sequel to Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and starrer. Besides this, reportedly, Kartik also lost another Dharma Project with director Sharan Sharma's next. The actor will be seen next in Dhamaka.

