Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming PIC from Raksha Bandhan celebrations with sister Kritika, Katori; it's adorbs

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India to cherish the bond siblings share with each other. The tradition of tying the sacred thread on your sibling’s hand, and thanking them for being by our side through thick and thin makes the relation even stronger.

Just like most of us Indians, Bollywood stars also celebrated their siblings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. From Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, many A-listers took to their social media accounts to showcase how they celebrated the festival. Actor Kartik Aaryan wasn’t behind.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Kritika Tiwari

A while back, the actor posted a cute picture of him celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Kritika. His doggo Katori Aaryan was also part of the celebration. The pic shows Kartik, dressed in a white kurta and distressed denims kneeling down in front of his sister with folded hands, seeking her blessings. While his sister was seen standing in front of him with a thaal in one hand and with the other hand, in a very dramatic way, she posed as though giving blessings to her brother.

Talking about the third creature in the frame, Katori looked cute as he also stood on his legs next to Kartik, eyeing the sweets on Kritika’s plate. Sharing this cute image, Kartik wrote, “Katori mithai ke liye (folded hands emoji) kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan”

Take a look:

Who is Kritika Tiwari?

If you avidly follow Kartik, you might have seen Kritika make an appearance on his social media. For the unversed, she is the sister of the Shehzada actor and is a doctor by profession.

Kartik’s work front

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor gave not one, not two but three films in 2023. The year started with the release of Shehzada, followed by a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and then he headlined the film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The 32-year-old actor is currently filming for Chandu Champion which is expected to release in 2024. Pinkvilla earlier reported that film director Anees Bazmee and Kartik will be coming up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by February 2024.

