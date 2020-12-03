Kartik Aaryan drops his intriguing PIC as he is all set to kick off Dhamaka shoot from next week

Kartik Aaryan has announced that the shoot of his upcoming film Dhamaka will go on floors next week. While announcing this, he shared his stunning picture and it will leave you intrigued.

The heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his upcoming thriller film Dhamaka. Interestingly, the actor will be trying the thriller genre for the first time and is quite excited about it. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film will see the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star playing the role of a journalist who covers a terror attack in Mumbai. It goes with saying that from playing a romantic hero to exploring the comedy genre, the actor has always managed to win our hearts with his outstanding performances. While everyone is looking forward to his forthcoming film, Kartik has announced that he will kick off the Dhamaka shoot from next week.

Announcing the same, he took to his Instagram handle and shared his intriguing picture. In the photo, he can be seen posing amidst a splash of water. He captioned the picture as, “Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai Agle Hafte se.” In the picture, Kartik can be seen sporting a beard and striking a pose with perfection. Needless to say, his picture has taken the internet by storm with his fans going gaga over it. One simply cannot miss his intense expression in the photo that is trending on the internet. Ace designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Ufff ufff ufff.”

Take a look at the picture below:

On a related note, the Pati Patni Aur Who had earlier shared his first look from the film on his 30th birthday. In the first look, Kartik was seen standing in front of a glass wall while staring intensely at burning bridge. The film is likely to release next year. The actor also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

