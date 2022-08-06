Kartik Aaryan drops a new glimpse of his preparation for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani; PHOTO

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. Next, he would star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the star treated his fans with a new photo as he started preparation for the film. Kartik shared the photo of the script of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. For those unaware, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after the massive hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Check Kartik's post here:

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. Kartik shared the name while he wished his co-actor, Kiara Advani, on her birthday. Sharing a picture with her, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani (red heart emoji).

Apart from this movie, Kartik has several films in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He also recently announced a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to go on floors in 2023.

