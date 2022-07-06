Kartik Aaryan eats noodles, enjoys 'dam good time' with his friends on Europe trip; PHOTOS

Unless you are living under a rock, you would know that Kartik Aaryan is currently vacationing in Europe with his team to celebrate the massive success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 31-year-old actor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. He proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The star enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, Kartik Aaryan is treating his fans with some beautiful, postcard-worthy photos from his trip and we cannot stop looking at them. In the snaps, he can be seen having a good time with his team, and in one of the photos, the Dhamaka actor can be seen relishing some noodles. As soon as he posted the photos, his fans rushed to drop some sweet comments. A fan wrote, "& we are happy to see you have a Dam Good Time". Another user commented, "Foodie Aaryan Supremacy".

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

