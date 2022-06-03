Kartik Aaryan ends the day with a beautiful PIC as he enjoys the city lights

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Be it his brilliant acting skills, dapper looks, great comic timing in movies, or impeccable dance moves, Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts across the country. Apart from being a versatile actor, Kartik is also known for his witty humour in real life as well and the witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram posts.

Kartik is very active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with even the smallest updates of his life. Keeping up with the ritual, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor on Thursday night shared a good night picture of himself in which he can be seen chilling on the balcony and watching the city lights with ''Mere Dholna Sunn'' playing in the background. The actor captioned the post as ‘Night’ with a red heart emoji. The scenery in the backdrop looked beautiful with the reflection of light in the water.

Have a look at Kartik’s picture:

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Kartik was asked what it was like to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Kartik said, "Akshay (Kumar) sir is a legend and no one can do what he does. I have grown up watching him. I always look up to him. I love him as an actor and as a person. I never took on that pressure to step into his shoes because those are some really big shoes to fill. But from my end, I tried my best to deliver on the faith that Anees sir and the producers had in me with this completely new film, new character, and script, which has some elements from the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa to give you that nostalgia."

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.