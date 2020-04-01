Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Lockdown Ka Fayda' as he celebrates sister's birthday after 7 years

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share photos as he celebrated his sister's birthday together after 7 long years. Check out the post and photos here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has sure brought about its own set of advantages and one cannot deny that. However, a lot of suffering has also come upon us because of everything that is happening and everyone is trying to cope up with it. Meanwhile, celebrities have not just been spreading awareness, asking everyone to stay safe and stay home, but in fact, they have also been sharing photos and videos of what is up with them and how have they been spending this time in quarantine. And well, Kartik Aaryan is no different.

Kartik has been active on social media as he keeps giving us all updates of what is up with him and also, he took to social media to constantly remind fans of how they must stay home and couldn't emphasize the fact enough. Now, Kartik took to social media to share photos with his sister as he celebrated her birthday today after 7 long years. The actor also baked a cake and seemed to have enjoyed doing it. He wrote, "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years Chota Cake Banane gaya , Bada Biscuit ban gaya Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi .. Pride of the family."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post and photos right here:

Kartik has been keeping rather busy with all the work he has ahead, however, the shoot for his last film, Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 had been stalled midway when the Coronavirus outbreak took over and so, they returned to Mumbai mid-way. Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More