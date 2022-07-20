Kartik Aaryan enjoys sunset in Haryana as he shares a serene PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor broke several records on Box Office with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Kartik shared a beautiful picture on social media. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the actor posted a serene photo in which he can be seen standing in lush greenery and enjoying the sunset in Haryana. The actor was facing towards the sun in the picture. He looked super hot as usual.

Check Kartik Aaryan's photo here:

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has recently roped in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's next project and Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the actor will be trained by LA based team for the movie.

