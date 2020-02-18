Kartik Aaryan is excited to work in Om Raut's 3D action film; Says 'It's a genre I have never done before'

Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement about being the part of a 3D action film soon in one of his recent interviews. Read on for further details.

The king of monologues, Kartik Aaryan has had a stellar 2019 and is looking forward for giving some more in his upcoming movies this year. The handsome hunk has been lauded for showcasing his acting prowess again in the recently released movie Love Aaj Kal co – starring Sara Ali Khan. A few days back, it was exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla that Kartik has signed a new project and will be collaborating with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrrior’s director Om Raut for the same.

Recently, in an interview with E Times, Kartik shared his feelings about working on this upcoming project which is reportedly going to be a 3D action film. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he is really excited about the film and that he will be doing action for the first time. He further said that it is a genre that he has never done before. Kartik had also mentioned in one of his statements that he was keen to do an action film and as luck would have it, he got the golden opportunity!

He further said in an earlier interview that he was blown away by the spectacular visuals and the narrative style while watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As per media reports, the film is going to be shot in India as well as abroad. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a whole lot of movies lined up this year which currently makes him one of the busiest actors of the film industry. He will be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for Dostana 2 and Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

