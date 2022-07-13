Kartik Aaryan explains why audience is flocking to theatres for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It has become an event film

Kartik Aaryan is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was a successful film at the time of its release too. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan, in an interview with Komal Nahta on Film Information, was asked about his opinion on why the audience is still flocking to theatres to watch his film, even after a digital release. To this, Kartik said, “As far as what I feel, the kind of film this is, it is a community viewing film. I see a lot of Instagram stories by viewers that I am tagged in. In that, many people are enjoying the movie by going to watch the film together, in a crowd. For everyone, it has become an event film, that, ‘let’s go to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’ll be fun to watch together’. You tend to enjoy it more when you laugh together and see each other’s reactions.

Kartik also raved about the digital success of his film as he said, “I would also like to share that we got numbers from Netflix and the film has secured the number one position on the global charts for a non-English film and I am really happy that the film is trending globally. I had gone to the theatres and this film has given me a following of a lot of children; a lot of kids. The way they do the ‘Hare Ram, Hare Krishna’ step, it is simply unreal. I didn’t know 3-4-year-old children could talk, forget singing and dancing so fluently.”

He concluded by acknowledging that it is the first or the second time that a film is doing well both in theatres and on OTT and said, “It breaks the myth of OTT hampering theatrical footfalls. It is never an ‘or’. It is always an ‘and’.”

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, and a period romantic drama under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

