Kartik Aaryan extends birthday wishes to best friend Sunny Singh with hilarious Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety reference

On October 6, actor Sunny Singh turned a year older. On his birthday, his co-star and friend from the industry, Kartik Aaryan, took to social media to wish him well. The acclaimed actor dropped a clip from their film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and expressed his love for his ‘Titu’.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a clip from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featuring Sunny Singh. It’s the iconic scene in which his character Sonu Sharma is trying to convince his friend Titu Sharma (played by Sunny Singh) to not get married. Wishing Sunny on his birthday, Kartik penned, “Happy birthday mere Titu @ mesunnysingh” with a laughing and red heart emoji.

Both Kartik and Sunny worked together in movies like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and others. Since then, they have shared a strong bond and have been spotted together on multiple occasions doing things that they rejoice in. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Singh compared their bond with that of school/college friends. He told the host, “The bond between Kartik and me has always been strong, you can say we have that school friend, college friend kind of feeling.”

The Ujda Chaman actor further added that they don’t even realize whether they are both actors. “If we are sitting together, he will keep laughing and I will also keep laughing,” he stated adding that they go to the same gym, so they laugh from a distance and then talk. Sunny further added that their co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall are also the same. When they meet, they meet like good friends and share a lot of things. “We have been there for each other’s ups and downs,” he expressed.

The Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani actor also recalled the time when the Chandu Champion star took him to eat Chinese food at Sagar Chinese. Singh shared that he was sitting at home, and Kartik said, ‘Kuch time pass karte hain’. Since they live near each other, Aaryan bought his new car and they drove to the roadside Chinese stall. Soon after, all the paparazzi and shutterbugs showed up.

