Kartik Aaryan exudes charm in striped shirt & dual-toned jeans as he visits Manish Malhotra's residence; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. He has proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. Currently, Kartik is running high on the success of his horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. It also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

On Saturday night, Kartik was spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. In the photos, the actor donned casual attire and looked stylish as usual as he was seen sporting a striped shirt and paired it along with dual-toned jeans. He graced the paparazzi with his clicks and struck a striking pose. Recently, the actor announced his new project with Kabir Khan for a new movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's PICS:

Meanwhile, apart from this, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer. Apart from this, Aaryan will also reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

