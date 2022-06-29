Kartik Aaryan feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success is unreal; Opens up on reviving the Hindi film industry

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has indeed become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and the box office performance of this film is proof of this fact. Now that the film has crossed the 200 cr mark at the worldwide box office collection, the team is elated. In a recent interview with News18, Kartik expressed his excitement and revealed that he did not believe Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would help Bollywood revive from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

In fact, Kartik also said that none of the Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 team members thought that the film would cross the 200 cr mark. Kartik said that he was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office but he did not know that this film will be able to revive the industry. “We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark,” added the actor.

Kartik Aaryan also feels that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success is unreal. He said that Jayeshbhai Jordar was released a week before this film and Top Gun was released after a week and later there was Samrat Prithviraj and Jurassic World Dominion also opened well. Kartik concluded by saying, “We are in our sixth week and the film is running in theatres and is even in the top five on Netflix which is unreal in today’s time.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was recently gifted McLaren GT which was worth 4.7 crores by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik even shared photos where he is seen posing along with his new car. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude - @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes,” he wrote along with the photos.

