Kartik Aaryan feels ‘blessed’ as kids in a bus sing Dheeme Dheeme after they spot him at a signal; WATCH

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and next, he will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan is clearly the heartthrob of the nation and there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree to it. Right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and other films, Kartik Aaryan is loved by fans of all age groups and today, we got our hands on a video that has school kids cheer for Kartik Aaryan at a traffic signal when they snapped him in a car right next to their bus

To Kartik’s surprise, the school kids, on seeing their favorite actor, broke into an impromptu concert, and started singing his hit song from Pati Patni Aur Woh- Dheeme Dheeme. An overwhelmed Kartik then immediately took out his mobile phone and started recording a video of the kids. “How perfectly they remember the lyrics of Dheeme Dheeme. Now it’s Haan Main Galat’s turn,” he wrote on Instagram stories, plugging his new song from Love Aaj Kal. What is amazing is that whenever Kartik is approached for a selfie, he never disappoints his fans always poses for photos and therefore, we are sure that when Kartik was cheered by school kids, he totally loved their gesture and didn’t get annoyed.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and next, he will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Love Aaj Kal will be out on Valentine’s Day and in the rom-com, the actor will be seen essaying two characters -- Raghu and Veer -- who are from two different eras.

Credits :Instagram

Read More