Kartik Aaryan feels confident that Shehzada will perform well

2022 has been a special year for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as he has achieved newer heights in the film industry. His first film of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed exceedingly well at the box office and minted over Rs 150 crore amidst the prevalence of the pandemic. With this, this horror comedy became the second highest-grossing film in Bollywood this year. Next, he was seen in the OTT film, Freddy that is also performing well on the digital platform.

Speaking alongside content creator Niharika NM on Social Media Star With Janice, Kartik said, "I have that confidence, maybe sometimes people think it's an overconfident trait that I have. For example, if the Shehzada teaser is coming, mujhe pata hai kicka** hai (I know that's it's kicka**)."

About Shehzada

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is directed by Rohit Dhawan. In the film, Kartik features alongside Kriti Sanon and the film is slated to arrive in February next year.

Kartik Aaryan calls Lionel Messi as ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan recently attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 live in Qatar. Soon after footballer Lionel Messi-led-Argentina defeated France, Kartik heaped praises on the legendary footballer and called him a Shehzada. Soon after this development, fans in the comments section wrote, “When one Shehzada wishes another…”