Kartik Aaryan to film in India & abroad for Om Raut's action thriller; Love Aaj Kal star excited to start work

Kartik Aaryan is letting go of his boy-next-door roles to prepare for an action-packed thriller directed by Tanhaji director Om Raut.

While fans cannot wait to watch Kartik Aaryan romance Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, the actor has his upcoming project on his mind. The actor has a busy 2020 in store. While his first release of the year, directed by Imtiaz Ali, hits cinemas this weekend, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the making this year. Kartik has now signed the dotted line and bagged yet another project this year. Pinkvilla previously revealed that Kartik will be teaming up with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut on a project. Now, more details about the project have been revealed.

The 3D action-thriller, backed by T-Series, will see Kartik shoot in various Indian and international locations. Talking about working with Raut, Kartik said, "I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I’m super excited to be a part of his next film and can’t wait to start work on my first action movie."

Raut, who has been riding the high tides with the success of Tanhaji, admitted that he felt Kartik fills the shoes of the lead character of the action flick perfectly. "In the initial stages of the script itself I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board," he said.

While the supporting cast details are awaited, the production is expected to start later this year. Do you think Om Raut and Kartik Aaryan's combination would set fire on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

