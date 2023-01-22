Kartik Aaryan finally opens up about his fallout with Karan Johar during Dostana 2 shoot; Says THIS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry owing to his good looks and acting skills. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon him. He is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, Kartik made headlines when he was suddenly dropped from Karan Johar's upcoming film Dostana 2. The movie had gone on floors before the pandemic and Kartik along with the film's cast had shot for their parts. For the unversed, things did not go as planned which resulted to a bitter fallout between the actor and filmmaker. While Kartik was accused of being unprofessional, the actor has now broken his silence on the controversy.

Recently, Kartik appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap ki Adalat where he was asked the reason behind dropping out from Dostana 2. The actor was quoted saying ‘This happens sometimes. I haven't spoken about this before.I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my value too... when there's an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it.’

Kartik was further questioned that there were reports that he demanded more money but when he was refused so he walked out of the film. To this the actor clarified that ‘This is like Chinese whispers, a make belief story. I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy, but in terms of script and not money.’ However, Kartik revealed the actual reason and said that there was a hiatus of one and a half year and some pre-planned changes had taken place in the script, which could not happen. The actor said that they are now on good terms and Karan Johar had also congratulated him on Shehzada trailer and he had reciprocated his feelings. For the unversed, Karan had given a shoutout to Kartik when Shehzada trailer was released and praised him on Instagram.

Kartik shares the advice he got from Salman Khan

Kartik revealed that he got advice from Salman Khan when his films were doing well during the pandemic as compared to the other stars. He said ‘Salman Khan had once told me, 'Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti he, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi ata, jab sabki flop ho rahi hai aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati he.'

Kartik Aryan talks about his love life

Kartik was left speechless when Rajat Sharma mentioned that he has made a new record in the industry where with every film he does, his name gets attached with the film's heroine. Responding to this the actor said ‘Sir, I will tell you the truth only, but I am thinking how many truths! sir, I like coffee so if anyone asks me to go out then I know that the person will also have coffee so I tend to go with them for that reason. I am a very generous person and that news comes out... beyond that there is nothing I have created no record. If two people are seen together, that is all that takes to create news that they are dating.. I think that if I go out to have coffee with you then also they will say the same!’

Furthermore, Kartik added that all his dates are now with producers only. ‘I am 100% single.. all my dates are locked for the next two years, I am working with Sajid Sir. I don't have time to drink any coffee now’, he said.

About Kartik’s work

On the professional front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada. He also has Aashiqui 3 which will be directed by Anurag Basu. He was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F.