Kartik Aaryan finally shaves off his quarantine beard, thanks to his mum; Watch hilarious video

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share yet another quirky video of himself and revealed how his mother made sure he shaves off his heavily grown quarantine beard.

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining his millions of fans and followers amid this lockdown which soon enter its fourth phase. From starting his new YouTube series to making hilarious videos with his sister, Kartik has kept his fans hooked to his social media pages. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share yet another quirky video of himself and revealed how his mother made sure the actor shaves off his heavily grown quarantine beard.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen handing over some things to his mother with her voice in the background. While she asks for a flower pot and her saree to be handed over, she also asks for a gaadi (car). An enthusiastic Kartik, instead of gaadi hears daadi (beard) and acts it out hilariously. The video quickly then shows the actor in his shaven look. And we must say a slight stubble on the actor, definitely makes him look good.

Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.."

Check out the hilarious video below:

While Kartik was confused about shaving off his beard, looks like a bunch of his young and adorable fans seemed to have convinced him. A few days ago, the actor shared a video of his fans singing their own version of 'Dil Chori Sada' song in which they urged the actor to shave his beard. Take a look?

What do you think of Kartik Aaryan's shaven look? Let us know in the comments below.

