Kartik Aaryan is finding it hard to let go of his bearded lockdown look: Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie and gve his fans a good look of his bearded lockdown look.

Unlike other celebrities who have been posting photos and videos amid this lockdown, Kartik Aaryan took it a step further and has started his own video series wherein he speaks to coronavirus survivors. The actor has been keeping his fans hooked to Instagram with the brand new video series. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie and give his fans a good look of his lockdown look. While many of his fans want the actor to go back to his clean-shaven face, looks like the actor is finding it quite difficult.

Kartik's caption was proof enough that he cannot let go off his beard. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Kaise shave kar dun yaar? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai." (How do I shave? This isn't less sexy). His fans obviously had thoughts on Kartik's look as they flooded the comments section.

Co-star and actor Kriti Sannon also commented saying, "Early Man."

Check out Kartik's bearded lockdown look below:

On the work front, the actor was last busy shooting for Bhool Bulaiya 2. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Kartik will be starring in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Tamil film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. "Kartik has been narrated the full Hindi version of the script over a video call recently in the presence of Allu and Radha Krishna. He had loved the original and from what we hear, he has already given his nod to the Hindi remake as well."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×