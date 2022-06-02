Kartik Aaryan, a firm believer in institution of marriage, says he is currently 'married' to his job

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and became hit among youngsters. Since his debut, Kartik entertained his fans with movies such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, and others. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others. Kartik is now one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his thoughts on marriage and said that he "believes in the institution of marriage." He further added, "But right now, I am married to my job now and I would like to stay focused on the same. The ingredients of marriage for me are love, trust, and commitment, and I am putting all of that into my work right now, and I am glad that it is giving the same back to me."

The 31-year-old actor also said that he is "romantic at heart" and love is a pure and personal feeling. He added, "I am glad to have so much love from my family and fans, but as far as the romantic side is concerned, I feel that happens on its own and it always has a new take on it."

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

