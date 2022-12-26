Kartik Aaryan flashes cute smile as he celebrates Christmas with his ‘Shehzada’ costar Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are two of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. They both have worked hard over the years and have carved out their niche in Bollywood. 2022 has been a special year for both of these celebrities. For Kartik Aaryan, his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed exceedingly well at the box office and earned over Rs 250 crores at the box office. Kriti was last seen in the film Bhediya which was also received well at the box office.

Kartik and Kriti, who will soon be seen on screen in the film Shehzada, celebrated Christmas together. Taking to Instagram, the Freddy actor shared a picture alongside Kriti and captioned, “One with the Reindeer.” In the picture, both the actors were seen wearing reindeer headgear and aced their looks by flashing their cute smiles.

About Shehzada

Shehzada is an upcoming film directed by Rohit Dhawan and written by Hussain Dalal. It is produced by T-Series Films, Haarika and Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts, and Brat Films. This action drama film features Kartik and Kriti in titular roles. Further, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vin Rana, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in the film. It is slated to release in February of next year.

Kartik Aaryan’s Work Front

After winding up work on the sets of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will next star with Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kriti Sanon’s Work Front

After Shehzada, Sanon will next be seen in Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Later, she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled robotic romantic comedy.

