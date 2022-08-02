Kartik Aaryan flashes his million-dollar smile as he gets SPOTTED in the city; PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors on the Bollywood block at the moment. The actor has slowly but surely established himself, not only as a promising talent but also as a bankable star. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor gets photographed by the media as and when he steps out in the city for some chore or event. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kartik was yet again papped in the city by the shutterbugs. Check out his latest photos.

Kartik Aaryan gets papped in the city

Sometime back, Kartik was spotted by the paparazzi in the dream city of Mumbai. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked effortlessly handsome as he donned a simple casual outfit. Kartik was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim pants. He also wore a cap, and completed the look with a pair of chic-looking black and white sneakers. He acknowledged the media, and obliged them with photos as they clicked him from a distance. Kartik flashed his radiant million-dollar smile to the paparazzi, as he posed for the pictures.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik’s last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a major success at the box office. The audience loved this horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, which was a spiritual sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Apart from Kartik, the film also featured Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the third Bollywood film after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files to enter the 100 crore club this year until now.

Now, Kartik has several films in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also recently announced a film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

