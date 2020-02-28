Kartik Aaryan flaunts cool summer style in a floral cap and funky shades as he turns cover star for a magazine

Kartik Aaryan is taking over Bollywood with his talent and style. Recently, the star graced the cover of a magazine and showed off his summer style. Check it out.

If there is one star who is slowly turning out to be the heartthrob of the nation, it is Kartik Aaryan. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal, Kartik has managed to come a long way and has taken over people’s hearts with his talent and kindness. A people’s star, Kartik never ceases to leave his fans in awe of him as he continues to take on different kinds of roles in his upcoming projects. Also, Kartik’s style resonates with the current young men in the country who consider him to be a style icon.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal star graced the cover of a fashion magazine, Gq India as he turned cover star for the March edition. Clad in a white tee with a breezy floral jacket, Kartik looked absolutely handsome. Adding more charm to his look, Kartik added a cool pair of sunglasses and a floral cap, the Love Aaj Kal star showed off his summer style and proved that he is all set to take on the hot weather with his cool style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently in Jaipur to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The shoot is going on and later, they will be heading to Lucknow for a month-long schedule. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to be released on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film is currently in the process of being filmed and after completing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will shoot for Dostana 2. The film will be released by the end of the year.

Check it out:

Credits :GQ Magazine

