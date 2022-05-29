Kartik Aaryan flaunts his '100 crore wali smile' as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters the coveted box office club.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy has set the cash registers ringing at the box office and has now finally entered the Rs 100 crore club. The actors have all reasons to be flying high as the film has successfully entered the Rs 100 crore club in less than 10 days since its release. Taking to his social media, Kartik shared an adorable close up of himself, where he can be seen grinning with genuine happiness.

Flaunting his smile, Kartik had a term for it as he captioned the photo, "100 crore wali smile BhoolBhulaiyaa2." Well, we can only imagine how ecstatic the actor must be feeling right now. In fact, Kartik has even continued to promote the film post its release. This weekend, Kartik was in Kolkata as he continued his promotional streak.

His Instagram post also received love from fans and friends. Huma Qureshi commented, "Subtle caption," whereas fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post below:

Kartik's co-star Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo, but the actor has been promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 across the country. The film which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role has delivered one of the biggest opening weekend of the year for Hindi films.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is set to impress his fans further with films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

