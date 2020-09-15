Kartik Aaryan flaunts his messy look in a PHOTO post ‘midnight workout’ session; Fans call him ‘heartthrob’

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a glimpse of his look post sweating it out in the middle of the night. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared a witty caption that left everyone amused.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and initially, the actor came up with quirky posts related to the safety measures of COVID 19. Amid this, the actor has been ensuring he keeps his fans updated about his shenanigans at home. From goofing around with his sister to getting reprimanded hilariously by his mom, Kartik has been keeping his fans entertained via his social media handles. And now, he just dropped yet another cool photo of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the handsome star shared a photo of himself in a messy and sweaty look post working out in the middle of the night. The actor did not just share the photo but added a witty caption. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a grey vest. However, with his witty caption, he left everyone amused. A few days back, the actor donned a batman t-shirt and took a witty dig at COVID 19.

As he shared the photo, Kartik wrote, “Midnight workout Was so busy doing nothing in the day.” Fans left several comments on the actor’s photo and complimented him for his handsome look. Bhumi Pednekar left a fire emoticon and said that look was completely ‘LIT.’

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s photo:

Meanwhile, the actor has stayed at home amid the pandemic and shootings of his films have been stalled. On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . Apart from this, he also has an action film with Om Raut and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

