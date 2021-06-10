Kartik Aaryan floors fans with his dance skills as he grooves to Allu Arjun’s hit track Butta Bomma; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan’s video of dancing on the turns of Butta Bomma is going viral on social media.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and he has proved his mettle time and again. Not just the actor is known for his dapper looks and acting prowess, but his comic timings are also popular among the fans. However, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor recently took the social media by a storm after he shared a video of himself flaunting his impressive dancing skills and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the video, Kartik was grooving to Allu Arjun’s popular track Butta Bomma from his 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, instead of imitating Allu Arjun’s hook step on the song, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was seen trying different steps and his swift movies left everyone amazed. Needless to say, Kartik’s video flaunting his dance moves has driven away the mid week blues. Sharing the video on his social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Dance like __ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna) @shazia @piyush #Buttabomma”. took to the comment section to laud Kartik’s skills with a clapping emoticon.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post on Butta Bomma:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik will be seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . It is reported that the filmmaker is planning to wrap the shoot in one schedule now. “Now that we have got permission to shoot, we will sit down and plan the schedule this week. The remaining portions of the film will be wrapped up in one schedule in Mumbai, however, we might have to go to Lucknow for a brief period for continuity purpose. We are working on the logistics and will know the exact dates in the next few days. But the film is almost ready and the remaining portions will be shot in one go,” Anees Bazmee told Pinkvilla. To note, the movie happens to be the sequel of the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured , Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

