Kartik Aaryan fulfills his vow, reaches Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy has been one of the most talked-about and anticipated films of the year. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer released theatrically on the 20th of May, and has been garnering a lot of love, praise and positive response from the audience and critics alike. Amid this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kartik had kept a ‘mannat’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras, for the success of his film. And now that it has been a hit, Kartik is back on the Varanasi Ghats to keep his vow.

Kartik Aaryan keeps his vow

A few hours back, Kartik took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of photos from Banaras. He clicked a selfie in a white crimson kurta, looking suave as ever. He also shared a video near the banks of the temple. Moreover, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was photographed a few moments back on the sacred ghats too. He can be seen enjoying the evening aarti. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kartik will also be seen doing Ganga aarti.

Take a look at his pictures below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the leads. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Talking to Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee had said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He is working on Rohit Dhawan’s directorial Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The movie is said to be the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s directorial Captain India wherein he will be seen in the role of a pilot. He also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Sameer Vidhwan’s next in the kitty. Reportedly, Kartik will once again share the screen with Kiara Advani in this romantic saga.

