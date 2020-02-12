Kartik Aaryan gatecrashes a wedding and gets surrounded by a sea of fans in New Delhi; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by the fans as he gatecrashes a wedding in Delhi.

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who believes in going the extra mile for all his films. The Luka Chuppi actor puts his heart into the film promotions exactly the way he does it in the film. Known for having a massy approach, Katrik makes sure to engage with the audience. From dancing at the cinema hall to standing on the top of a bus, Kartik Aaryan wins the heart of the netizens each time. Being the perfect millennial actor, his social media game also seems to be on point.

Kartik Aaryan is the kind of actor whose USP is his massy act. The young actor enjoys a big fan following. Recently, Kartik gatecrashed a wedding in New Delhi. As soon as the crowd noticed Kartik, he got surrounded by a sea of fans and a viral video of the same has stirred up a storm on the internet. Kartik is being escorted by his bodyguards but that doesn't stop the fans from coming forward and greeting him, taking videos and selfies with the actor. Dressed in a white tee and sporting a pair of stylish frames, Kartik Aaryan left the crowd awestruck. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for his Valentine's Day 2020 release Love Aaj Kal starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The rumoured exes will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the Imtiaz Ali directorial and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. From sporting fashionable looks to making public appearances and resuming their social media PDA, Kartik and Sara have been grabbing eyeballs and garnering attention from all corners.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

