Kartik Aaryan gets a surprise visit by his pup Katori on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha; See PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor often keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day activities on social media. Earlier this year, he welcomed his pet dog Katori and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans on his social media handle.

Currently, Kartik is filming for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and he received a sweet surprise from his pup Katori on the sets of his movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared Katori's picture and captioned the post: "Look who visited the sets of #SatyaPremKiKatha #FirstSetVisit." Recently, Kartik revealed why he has named his pet Katori. He said, “We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and ‘katori’ named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori,” a Times Now report quoted.