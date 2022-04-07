Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode for Shehzada as he shoots in Mauritius; Check out leaked pics

Kartik Aaryan, who had won hearts with his performance in his last release Dhamaka, is a busy bee these days. After all, he is working on his much-talked-about movie Shehzada which is touted to be a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As per the recent buzz, Kartik is currently in Mauritius to shoot for Shehzada. And now, we have got our hands on Kartik’s pics from Mauritius wherein he was seen getting into action mode.

Looks like the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is shooting for an action sequence in Mauritius. In the pics, Kartik was dressed in a white t-shirt with black track pants and boots. Besides, he was also wearing golden coloured safety gear to prepare for the action scenes and was walking with his team while holding an olive green coloured shirt. The Love Aaj Kal actor will be boasting a stubble look and will be having a stylish hairdo in Shehzada.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s leaked pics from Shehzada’s Mauritius schedule as he gets into action mode:

Meanwhile, Kartik has also shared a beautiful pic of himself as he was enjoying a sunset on the beachside in Mauritius. Apart from Kartik, Shehzada will also star Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manish Koirala, Ronit Roy, etc. The movie is set to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani, Freddy and Hansal Mehta's directorial Captain India.