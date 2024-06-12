Kartik Aaryan gets candid about his struggle before stardom; 'We were EMI people'

Kartik Aaryan's struggle story is truly inspiring. Kartik has experienced many ups and downs in his life. During his struggling days, the actor couldn't even afford a portfolio, as he had limited finances back then.

The dashing actor has always been vocal about his journey and how he got his big break with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Kartik recently opened up about the financial struggles he faced growing up with his family in Gwalior.

Kartik Aaryan recalls being in debt

In a new podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Kartik Aaryan was asked about the changes he experienced in his life before and after achieving stardom in Bollywood.

In response to this, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor shared that he has always had a complex relationship with money. Kartik recalled that his family was in debt before he climbed the success ladder.

"Because my parents were in debt for their careers. It wasn’t like we were poor, but we weren’t rich. We were EMI people. In this sort of situation, every expense is calculated. For the longest time, we had more debt than income," he said.

Kartik Aaryan talks about his 'udhaari wali life'

Kartik Aaryan further shared that he once took an education loan when he came to Mumbai. Kartik also remembered how he would borrow money from friends during his struggling days.

"Yeh loans waali life rahi hai, doston ke beech udhaari waali life rahi hai (Loans were a common part of life, borrowing money from friends was a regular thing)," Kartik said.

The Chandu Champion actor also recalled how he used to tell his friends that he would return the money in a few days. Kartik added that he would often think about earning money as he was tired of borrowing money and traveling by train for auditions.

During his interaction with the Humans of Bombay in 2019, Kartik Aaryan once revealed that he had financial issues during his struggling days. So much so that Kartik didn't have a portfolio, and he would crop his face out of group pictures and send it to agents.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up for movies like Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

