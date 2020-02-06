Kartik Aaryan gets caught in the frame while yawning in a hilarious VIDEO with Sara Ali Khan; WATCH

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan gets caught in the frame while yawning as Sara Ali Khan talks nearby him. Check out the video.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal which is just a few days away from its release. The two of them have left no stone unturned in promoting the movie in every platform because of which they have been juggling from one place to another. Recently, the two of them jetted off to Rajasthan where they were seen having fun with their fans who had come to see them.

Recently, Kartik has shared a video on his Instagram handle which is sure to leave anyone in splits. The actor yawns as co – star Sara Ali Khan is busy talking with someone while sitting nearby him. Kartik writes, “With her, I’m full of energy!” in a humorous tone and we all can relate to it. Wonder what Sara will have to say after watching the video! While Kartik is seen wearing a cool shirt and denims, Sara looks pretty in matching co – ords in the video.

Check out the video of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan below:

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the romantic drama has been co – produced by Dinesh Vijan and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The songs from the movie including Haan Main Galat and Shayad have become chartbusters and have become a favourite of the music lovers. Moreover, the fans are excited to watch the fresh on – screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan for the first time on silver screen.

Here's another hilarious video of Kartik and Sara. Check it out:

