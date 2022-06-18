Kartik Aaryan gets clicked outside Imtiaz Ali's office; Paps ask 'Love Aaj Kal 3 aa raha kya sir?'

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll! The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was papped with Imtiaz Ali outside the filmmaker’s office a few moments back. When the paparazzi asked them if Love Aaj Kal 3 is on its way, Kartik had a response. Read on to know more.

Some time back, Kartik and Imtiaz Ali were photographed by the media outside the latter’s office in Versova, Mumbai. The actor was seen dressed in comfortable casuals as he donned a white tee-shirt and a pair of trousers with shoes. Imtiaz Ali, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday on the 16th of June, was seen donning a casual shirt with trousers. The paparazzi congratulated him on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossing the 175 crore mark at the box office and the actor thanked them. Seeing the director-actor duo together, the paps asked them, “Love Aaj Kal 3 aa raha hai kya sir? (Is Love Aaj Kal 3 on its way?)” They laughed and Kartik said, ‘Yes’. The paparazzi then replied, “Announcement honi chahiye. (There should be an announcement)”.

Well, it's yet to see if Kartik was saying the truth about Part 3 coming or not. Kartik also obliged a fan with pictures, before he hugged Imtiaz and left the spot.

Kartik Aaryan gets papped with Imtiaz Ali:

For the unversed, Kartik was seen in Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Last night, Sara and Kartik were papped together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, making fans go gaga over the rumoured ex-couple. Kartik Aaryan also won the Super Stylish Actor (Male) Award at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a slew of upcoming projects. He has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in the pipeline. Apart from this, he also has an untitled romantic saga with Kiara Advani, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon look FABULOUS together as they make grand entry; PICS