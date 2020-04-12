Kartik Aaryan gets goofy as he wishes fans Happy Easter as 'Sasta Bunny'; See Photo

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself amid this lockdown and can we say, Kartik's ruffled quarantine look is rather appealing.

Trust Kartik Aaryan to crack you up with his Instagram pictures and videos and you will never be left disappointed. The actor often has something up sleeve and that's probably why he has an insane fan following. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself amid this lockdown and can we say, Kartik's ruffled quarantine look is rather appealing. Kartik wished his 15.9 million followers on Instagram a Happy Easter but did it in the goofiest way.

Kartik posed like an actual bunny with his teeth out and called himself a 'Sasta Bunny' as he wished his fans a Happy Easter. The hilarious photo is bound to crack you up. He captioned the photo, "Happy Easter from Sasta Bunny." Check out the photo below:

The actor has been garnering praise from all quarters for his brand new YouTube series with coronavirus survivors. The series has been titled Koki Poochega. The name is actually a nickname that his fans call him by. Throughout the series, we will see the actor interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus. The first episode of the series is already out and Kartik has spoken to Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India.

